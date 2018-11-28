Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE Updates, India vs South Africa: India eye winning start

Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Catch all the action of India’s first match of the Hockey World Cup 2018 against South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 28, 2018 18:03 IST
highlights

Preview:India take on South Africa in their Hockey World Cup 2018 opener at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The two teams are placed in Group C alongside Belgium and Canada. Though India have a 25-8 record against the highest-ranked African team, South Africa are an unknown entity, with India having last faced them at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where India won 5-2. Much has been written about the historic night in Kuala Lumpur 43 years ago (India’s only gold and last medal at the World Cup), but a realist knows that an encore will be nothing short of a miracle, despite the advantages of playing on home turf for the third time after 1982 Mumbai and 2010 New Delhi.

Follow India vs South Africa Live Updates below -

18:00 hrs IST

Odisha CM thanks Shah Rukh for his encouragement

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanks Shah Rukh Khan for the encouragement and the love he showered on the hockey fans and Odisha. The bollywood star put up a great show at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

17:39 hrs IST

Felix Denayer scores first Hockey World Cup goal

Belgium’s Felix Denayer scores the first goal of this edition of the Hockey World Cup against Canada. The Belgians lead 2-0 at the end of the first half.

17:21 hrs IST

Rahane sends best wishes for team India

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his best wishes for the Indian hockey team ahead of their first World Cup match. The middle-order batsman is currently getting ready for the four-match Test series against Australia.

17:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Hockey World Cup 2018 match between India and South Africa. The hosts will look to get off to a winning start in the tournament against the top-ranked African side in the world.