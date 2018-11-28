Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE Updates, India vs South Africa: India eye winning start

Preview:India take on South Africa in their Hockey World Cup 2018 opener at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The two teams are placed in Group C alongside Belgium and Canada. Though India have a 25-8 record against the highest-ranked African team, South Africa are an unknown entity, with India having last faced them at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where India won 5-2. Much has been written about the historic night in Kuala Lumpur 43 years ago (India’s only gold and last medal at the World Cup), but a realist knows that an encore will be nothing short of a miracle, despite the advantages of playing on home turf for the third time after 1982 Mumbai and 2010 New Delhi.

Follow India vs South Africa Live Updates below -

18:00 hrs IST Odisha CM thanks Shah Rukh for his encouragement Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanks Shah Rukh Khan for the encouragement and the love he showered on the hockey fans and Odisha. The bollywood star put up a great show at the opening ceremony on Tuesday. The entire nation enjoyed your participation and support @iamsrk ji, as much as I did. Thank you for your encouragement to the teams and the love you showered on the hockey fans & on #Odisha too. #OdishaHockeyWCInauguration https://t.co/tZgmsITfqP — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 28, 2018





17:39 hrs IST Felix Denayer scores first Hockey World Cup goal Belgium’s Felix Denayer scores the first goal of this edition of the Hockey World Cup against Canada. The Belgians lead 2-0 at the end of the first half.





17:21 hrs IST Rahane sends best wishes for team India India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his best wishes for the Indian hockey team ahead of their first World Cup match. The middle-order batsman is currently getting ready for the four-match Test series against Australia. The @TheHockeyIndia team starts their #HWC2018 campaign today 🏑. My best wishes to our boys for the tournament. 👍🏻🇮🇳 #HWC2018 pic.twitter.com/IBpEa7jPJ9 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) November 28, 2018



