Indian boxer Divya Kumar tested positive for prohibited substance by NADA

Feb 28, 2020
Indian boxer Divya Kumar has been tested positive for Higenamine, which falls under WADA’s prohibited substances list, by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Friday.

Higenamine falls under the category of Beta-2-Agonist and is a specified substance. The testing was conducted at Elite National Boxing Championship 2019, Kannur, post which, Divya was served a notice of optional provisional suspension.

She was also asked for the B sample analysis in her presence, but she waved off her right of B sample opening and analysis and also did not accept the optional provisional suspension.

She is currently participating in the Khelo India University Games 2020, Bhubaneswar.

If ADDP imposes any sanction, all medals or prize money won by the player may be forfeited from the date of sample collection, i.e. December 7, 2019.

