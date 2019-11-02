Indian men’s hockey team sweep aside Russia, seal Tokyo spot

other-sports

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:39 IST

When Alexey Sobolevskiy put Russia ahead in the first minute of the second game in their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday, it seemed the India men too could take the route their women counterparts had before scraping through a few minutes earlier with a 6-5 aggregate win over United States.

The men had won Friday’s first match of the two-leg contest 4-2 and the margin was reduced even before the hosts had settled down. Russia continued to be on the offensive.​

“I can lie and say I was not worried at all with them up 1-nil. But the way the boys picked the ball up and threw it in, there was a good feeling about it. We just had to stay patient and they fought very hard,” chief coach Graham Reid said after the match.​

India recovered quickly, regrouped in the second quarter and put on a grand show as they won 7-1 for a 11-3 aggregate to clinch their berth to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the end it proved a cakewalk, a result befitting India’s ranking as world No. 5. The forwards, led by the seasoned SV Sunil, were in great form as they left the Russian defence that had thwarted them repeatedly on Friday, in tatters.

Russia again crowded the defence and looked to capitalise on the counter but India were prepared, prising open the defence with smart passing and hard running.​

India bagged five penalty corners, converting four. Experienced drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who had struggled on Friday, was his old self and converted two goals. Amit Rohidas (60+) converted the final penalty corner while Akashdeep slammed home a rebound off the second PC.​ Akashdeep (23, 29), Lalit Upadhyay (14) and Nilakanta Sharma (47) were the other scorers. ​

India earned their first penalty corner in the seventh minute but Harmanpreet Singh could not score. They created pressure but the visitors held on to their lead until the first quarter ended.​

Upadhyay, handed his 100th cap, scored the equaliser when he deflected in a shot by Hardik Singh. Akashdeep then converted a rebound after a flick by Harmanpreet Singh was blocked by the goalkeeper. India made it 3-1 when Akashdeep scored on the stroke of half-time, showing fine skill, running into the circle and slamming home a backhander.​

India were always in control in the second half and Rupinder Pal Singh scored off his first two attempts.​

“The sequence was not working yesterday. But today, things worked well. It took time for me to get my rhythm back as I was playing a competitive match after some time. When I scored my first goal, I was happy to get my rhythm back,” said Rupinder.​

Reid was happy with his boys as they scored both field goals and on PCs. With the job done, he now has nine months to plan for the Olympics.​