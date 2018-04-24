International hockey federation issues warning to its president Narinder Batra

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today issued a warning to its president Narinder Batra and fined him for his outburst against English law enforcement authorities during the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London last year.

Batra, also the IOA president, is however, not restricted in any way to pursue his functions as the FIH president.

Batra, a former Hockey India president, had accused English law enforcement authorities of acting in an inappropriate manner while summoning Indian player Sardar Singh for questioning in connection with an alleged sexual assault case.

A day ahead of the group game against Pakistan in London, former captain Sardar was summoned at Leeds by Yorkshire police after a complaint filed by an England international hockey player of Indian origin.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Batra had slammed the move by the UK authorities to question Sardar in the middle of a tournament without any prior intimation.

Batra’s outburst had led to the FIH initiating disciplinary proceedings against him.

“The FIH Replacement Disciplinary Commissioner has concluded a disciplinary proceeding against the President of FIH, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, regarding a Facebook post on 19 June 2017 on his personal account in which English law enforcement authorities were accused of acting in an inappropriate manner in relation to the summoning of Indian player Sardar Singh during the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final London 2017,” the FIH said in a statement.

“Dr Batra regrets his actions and has publicly apologised for his emotional statement. Dr Batra was given a written warning. He shall pay an undisclosed amount to a sports charity institution and bear the costs of the disciplinary proceeding,” it added.