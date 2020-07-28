e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Jeremy, two other weightlifters set to rejoin national camp next week

Jeremy, two other weightlifters set to rejoin national camp next week

The trio of Jeremy, Asian Championship silver medallist Jhilli Dalabehera and Commonwealth Championship gold medallist P Anuradha will reach the National Institute of Sports’ Patiala campus on August 5.

other-sports Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jeremy Lalrinnunga during the IOA Felicitation Ceremony for Team India Medalists of Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games
Jeremy Lalrinnunga during the IOA Felicitation Ceremony for Team India Medalists of Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games(Getty Images)
         

Three weightlifters, including Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga, are set to rejoin the national camp at NIS Patiala next week. The trio of Jeremy, Asian Championship silver medallist Jhilli Dalabehera and Commonwealth Championship gold medallist P Anuradha will reach the National Institute of Sports’ Patiala campus on August 5.

“Jhilli and Anuradha had left before the lockdown was imposed. Recently, they requested if they could join the camp as the two of them weren’t able to train in their respective houses,” national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI, confirming the development.

Last month, Jeremy, 17, had flown to Aizawl to meet his family after feeling homesick. The three weightlifters will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period before joining the others.

“Jeremy will also be returning at the same time. So, all three of them will be under quarantine. SAI has made provisions, equipment has been kept for them to train during their quarantine,” Sharma said.

Currently, nine weightlifters, including former world champion Mirabai Chanu and two-time Commonwealth Games champion Sathish Sivalingam are at the camp in Patiala. Sharma added that following social distancing will not be a problem inside the training hall in Patiala even with the edition of two more lifters.

“We have 16 platforms and lots of space. We had only asked the Olympic hopefuls to stay back. “There is a two-metre gap on the side of each platform and a six metres distance in the front. So there is no problem for distancing,” he said.

Like all other sport, weightlifting has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Olympic qualifying schedule has gone haywire with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) having to cancel five continental championships, including the Asia event. With only a year to go for the Tokyo Olympic there is still a lot of uncertainty in the camp.

“Training is going slowly. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding when the events will resume,” Sharma said.

tags
top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In