e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Kento Momota faces two months out after being injured in a car crash

Kento Momota faces two months out after being injured in a car crash

The 25-year-old Japanese suffered cuts and bruising in the accident near Kuala Lumpur but is aiming to return at the All England Championships on March 11, said Kinji Zeniya, secretary general of Japan’s Badminton Association on Tuesday.

other-sports Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:41 IST
AFP
AFP
Tokyo
File image of Japan’s Kento Momota.
File image of Japan’s Kento Momota.(AP)
         

Badminton world number one Kento Momota could be out for two months after being injured in a car crash that killed his driver just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Japanese suffered cuts and bruising in the accident near Kuala Lumpur but is aiming to return at the All England Championships on March 11, said Kinji Zeniya, secretary general of Japan’s Badminton Association on Tuesday.

Zeniya told reporters that Momota, who won a record 11 titles last year had “extraordinary enthusiasm towards the Olympics” this year in Tokyo but urged Japan’s home gold medal hope to take time to recuperate fully.

“I hope he will do his best without pushing and rushing himself too hard and without being impatient,” said Zeniya.

Momota has been in hospital since Monday following the crash with a slow-moving lorry as his party were driving to the airport.

The driver was killed at the scene while Momota received cuts to his face and bruising all over his body, Zeniya said, denying previous reports that he had broken his nose and chin.

An assistant coach, physiotherapist, and badminton official were also injured.

Momota will return to Japan on Wednesday, Zeniya said, and would receive further medical checks.

“Cuts will be healed, but what will happen to the bruising later? I know injuries from car accidents can emerge after some time,” Zeniya said.

The accident came after the dominant Japanese star began his 2020 season in style Sunday with victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Kuala Lumpur.

Momota enjoyed unrivalled success in 2019, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Championships, a dramatic turnaround for a player who had been banned for gambling in 2016.

tags
top news
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports