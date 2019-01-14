Kidambi Srikanth signs multi-crore deal with Chinese sports brand

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has signed a 35-crore deal with Chinese sports brand Li-Ning, it was announced on Monday. The deal is valued at Rs. 35 crores for a period of 4 years and it will comprise of sponsorship and equipment supply.

“I am honored to be the face of Li Ning in India & globally. I love their products & I’m really looking forward to stepping on the court with a renewed vigor to accomplish few more goals that I have set for myself & keep bring laurels for my country,” Srikanth said in a statement.

Srikanth remains India’s only male World No.1 player and he is also the only Indian shuttler to have won six Super Series badminton events during the course of his illustrious career.

Srikanth added a new feather into his cap when he led Bengaluru Raptors to their maiden Premier Badminton League title on Sunday. Bengaluru beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to win the title in front of the home fans at the Kanteerava Indoor Complex.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 15:38 IST