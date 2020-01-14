e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey lose in Indonesia Masters badminton tournament qualifiers

Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey lose in Indonesia Masters badminton tournament qualifiers



other-sports Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:52 IST
PTI
Jakarta
File image of Lakshya Sen
File image of Lakshya Sen(Getty Images)
         

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey failed to reach the main round of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after losing their qualifying round matches here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Sen, the 2018 world junior championships silver-medallist, lost 13-21 12-21 to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in a 32-minute contest.

Dey, who finished runners-up in the Italian International last month, went down 16-21 12-21 to another Thai player Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a qualifying round match that lasted 38 minutes.

Top Indians like P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles and Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy, P Kashyap ansd Sameer Verma in men’s singles will play in the main round of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

