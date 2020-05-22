e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Leaked e-mail trail reveals infighting in Indian Olympic Association

Leaked e-mail trail reveals infighting in Indian Olympic Association

Mehta shot back a reply saying if Batra was so interested in taking over the responsibilities of IOA secretary-general, he should have chosen to fight for the post in 2017.

other-sports Updated: May 22, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Narinder Batra and Rajee Mehta.
File image of Narinder Batra and Rajee Mehta.(PTI)
         

A simmering feud between Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta’s became an open battle when an email exchange between the two officials was made public. On Thursday, Batra sent a mail to Mehta detailing how he wants to “take over” Mehta’s work so that Mehta can spend “more time with his family”.

“I have decided to take over/divide much of your work load and will be doing the needful in days to come…since I am Delhi based…Your very important advice will always be sought,” Batra wrote, adding that Mehta will then be able “spend more time with his family” and take care of his business in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

Mehta shot back a reply saying if Batra was so interested in taking over the responsibilities of IOA secretary-general, he should have chosen to fight for the post in 2017.

“IOA office is open and I got reports on every work in the office, as on today,” Mehta replied to Batra. “As for your desire to take over some of my responsibilities, I may inform you that I am perfectly comfortable with the workload assigned to me...if you had such desires of doing day to day affairs, I would have stepped down from office in 2017 and you should have contested as Secretary General of IOA.”

Mehta then took a dig at Batra’s workload—“you should spend quality time with your family in Delhi while you continue your work with Hockey India and the International Hockey Federation for the advancement of Hockey.”

Batra is also the president of hockey’s global governing body, FIH.

“The whole thing has put IOA in a bad light. Is this the time to do all this when federations are trying to manage training of athletes in the middle of a pandemic,” said an official.

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey has also shot off a letter to Batra saying everyone’s role in IOA constitution is well defined. “No office bearer is above the constitution, “ he said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In