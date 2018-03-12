Love and respect keep me going, says centenarian runner Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, world’s most famous centenarian marathoner, is going strong at 107. An epitome of longevity, Fauja Singh uses every platform to promote a healthy lifestyle. He says the love and respect he receives from his family and society keep him motivated to continue running and breaking his own records.

“I lead a very simple lifestyle that includes eating a simple and nutritious diet, running and happiness. All the love and respect that I receive from people across the world has helped me to keep running,” he said.

On the menace of drugs and youth falling prey to it and getting addicted, Singh said the government always has the power to control the situation and root out the scourge.

(Read | India finish top of ISSF World Cup shooting medals tally)

“These days, youth are more into medicinal drugs than the traditional ones that are more dangerous like poppy husk. Earlier, people used to take ‘afeem’ (opium) in minimum amount for gaining strength to do work all day, but people are dying after consuming harmful drugs,” he added.

Fauja Singh flagged a charity run at the 11th CT Half Marathon along with 101-year-old Mann Kaur, who became the world’s fastest centenarian by clinching a gold in the 100m race at the American Masters Games in Vancouver in 1 minute, 21 seconds last year. While both the world record centenarians didn’t participate in the marathon, they cheered up the participants. British actress Pippa Hughes, along with Punjabi singer Gurnazar, flagged off the half-marathon.

Funds generated from the event will be donated to city-based Apahaj Ashram and Prayas Special School for specially-abled children.

(Read | Abhinav Bindra lauds India’s show at ISSF World Cup, says shooting in safe hands)

Centenarian woman runner Mann Kaur, who was accompanied by her 70-year-old athlete son Gurdev Singh, talked about the benefits of home-made food.

“My daily diet includes home-made soya milk and wheat rotis that keep me healthy,” said Mann Kaur.

Kaur, a native of Patiala, who had earlier served in the Patiala royal family, said it was her son who inspired her to take up running.

Gurdev Singh said: “We’ve always led a very simple life, which is why she has never contracted any disease even at this age. After learning of many old age people across the world breaking records in running, I asked her some nine years ago to take up running which will also help her in maintaining a healthy state.”