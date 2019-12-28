e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen in to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers in 51 kg category

Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen in to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers in 51 kg category

Both Nikhat and Mary Kom had to scratch their way through to the summit clash but the seasoned Mary Kom held her nerve when it mattered the most to end Nikhat’s Tokyo Olympic dreams.

other-sports Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MC Mary Kom
MC Mary Kom(PTI)
         

Six time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom showed her class on Sunday to defeat challenger Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the selection trials match at the IG Stadium in New Delhi. With this win, Mary Kom confirmed her India representation in the 51 kg category for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. The Olympic qualifiers will take place between February 3-14 in Wuhan, China.

Also Read: ‘Not a safe country,’ Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India

Both Nikhat and Mary Kom had to scratch their way through to the summit clash but the seasoned Mary Kom held her nerve when it mattered the most to end Nikhat’s Tokyo Olympic dreams.

The bout wasn’t devoid of controversy as a few representatives from Zareen’s home state Telangana’s boxing association cried foul after Kom’s victory. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajai Singh had to step in to calm down the situation.

“We have done the trials in a fair and democratic manner. There were ten judges and we had also invited the media,” said Ajai Singh.

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn’t cope with Chaudhury’s relentless attack.

Also Read: Shooting a ‘happy headache’, Athletics a worry for India ahead of Tokyo Olympics

In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes.

((With inputs from Avishek Roy))

