Nikhat Zareen slams Mary Kom for using ‘foul language’ during selection trials for Olympic qualifiers

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:14 IST

Boxer Nikhat Zareen slammed compatriot MC Mary Kom for using ‘foul language’ during their selection trials for Olympics qualifiers on Saturday. Six time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Kom defeated challenger Zareen 9-1 at the IG Stadium in New Delhi to confirm her India representation in the 51 kg category for Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

After the end of the bout, Zareen alleged that Kom used foul language during the bout. Zareen also claimed that she tried to hug Kom after result declaration but the veteran boxer ‘did not hug her back’.

“I did not like how she behaved with me,” Zareen told reporters after the end of bout. “When the decision was announced, I tried to hug her but she did not hug me back. Being a junior, I expect seniors should respect juniors too. She didn’t hug me back and I was hurt but it is okay.”

“Being a boxer, I respect her because she is my senior and also a legend. No doubt I will always respect her. In the ring she used foul language for me but I don’t want to react on that right now,” she added.

There was more controversy as few representatives from Zareen’s home state Telangana’s boxing association cried foul after Kom’s victory. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajai Singh had to step in to calm down the situation.

“We have done the trials in a fair and democratic manner. There were ten judges and we had also invited the media,” said Ajai Singh.

