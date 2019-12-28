e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Nikhat Zareen slams Mary Kom for using 'foul language' during selection trials for Olympic qualifiers

Nikhat Zareen slams Mary Kom for using ‘foul language’ during selection trials for Olympic qualifiers

After the end of the bout, Zareen alleged that Kom used foul language during the bout. Zareen also claimed that she tried to hug Kom after result declaration but the veteran boxer 'did not hug her back'.

other-sports Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Boxer Mary Kom during her bout against Nikhat Zareen.
New Delhi: Boxer Mary Kom during her bout against Nikhat Zareen.(PTI)
         

Boxer Nikhat Zareen slammed compatriot MC Mary Kom for using ‘foul language’ during their selection trials for Olympics qualifiers on Saturday. Six time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Kom defeated challenger Zareen 9-1 at the IG Stadium in New Delhi to confirm her India representation in the 51 kg category for Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

Also Read: Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers

After the end of the bout, Zareen alleged that Kom used foul language during the bout. Zareen also claimed that she tried to hug Kom after result declaration but the veteran boxer ‘did not hug her back’.

“I did not like how she behaved with me,” Zareen told reporters after the end of bout. “When the decision was announced, I tried to hug her but she did not hug me back. Being a junior, I expect seniors should respect juniors too. She didn’t hug me back and I was hurt but it is okay.”

“Being a boxer, I respect her because she is my senior and also a legend. No doubt I will always respect her. In the ring she used foul language for me but I don’t want to react on that right now,” she added.

Also Read: Shooting a ‘happy headache’, Athletics a worry for India ahead of Tokyo Olympics

There was more controversy as few representatives from Zareen’s home state Telangana’s boxing association cried foul after Kom’s victory. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajai Singh had to step in to calm down the situation.

“We have done the trials in a fair and democratic manner. There were ten judges and we had also invited the media,” said Ajai Singh.

((With inputs from Avishek Roy))

other sports