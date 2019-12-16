e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Other Sports / Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Momota has cleaned up in men’s badminton over the past 12 months, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open.

other-sports Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:30 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
Japan's Kento Momota
Japan's Kento Momota (AP)
         

Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sport’s history. Momota has cleaned up in men’s badminton over the past 12 months, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open.

The 25-year-old capped his remarkable campaign by fighting back from a game down to defeat Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in Sunday’s decider at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou.

No men’s badminton player, not even Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei or Chinese great Lin Dan, has won as many tournaments in a season.

The left-handed Momota has played 73 matches this year, losing just six times, and admits that he has surprised even himself with his blistering form.

Malaysia’s Lee won 10 titles in 2010, but Momota said: “Although I broke the record of Lee Chong Wei, I don’t think I can be compared to him as a player and as a human being.

“I feel like I am not yet a legendary player but I will work hard in order to play well in future tournaments.”

There is now only one major individual title missing from the all-action Japanese player’s trophy haul -- Olympic gold.

Barring injury, loss of form or more controversy, Momota will be hot favourite to rectify that on home soil in Tokyo next summer.

Winning gold would be particularly satisfying for Momota after Japanese badminton chiefs barred him from the Rio 2016 Olympics for visiting an illegal casino.

He did not watch any of the Olympics because it was too painful.

“I still feel remorse and cannot be sorry enough for what happened,” he told the Olympic Channel at the weekend, having been forced out of badminton for more than a year.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t think about the Olympics (next year).

“I troubled a lot of people last time.

“For those who supported me when I wasn’t playing, I want to repay them somehow at Tokyo.”

Momota was down at 282 in the world rankings in July 2017, but his ascension since his return to the sport has been breathtaking.

He was seventh in the rankings in August last year when he became the first Japanese man to win the singles title at the World Championships.

In August this year, by then the undisputed number one, Momota retained his crown.

It is all a far cry from the days when as a youngster he would follow his sister to her badminton practice.

“Before I knew it, I was also playing,” Momota said.

- ‘Undisputed king’ -

Momota’s dominance comes as Lin and Lee, two of the biggest names to grace men’s badminton, fade from view.

In June, Lee, now 37, retired after fighting off nose cancer.

His nemesis, the 36-year-old Lin, is desperate to end his career with a tilt at a third Olympic gold but faces a battle to even qualify for Tokyo.

Steen Pedersen, Denmark’s former chief coach, says Momota is a “very complete” player.

Speaking as a television commentator at the BWF Finals, Pedersen added: “Momota is right up there in every category of the skill sets for men’s singles, very few weak areas.”

The Olympics are still seven months away but there is already a clamour in Japan for Momota to turn his dominance into home gold next year.

“Gaining momentum for gold in Tokyo!! A clean sweep of big titles in the pre-Olympic year,” Sports Nippon declared on Monday in a headline.

“He has become the undisputed king by enhancing his speed on top of his solid defence,” the daily added.

tags
top news
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
‘Will file FIR against cops’: Jamia V-C seeks probe into assault on students
‘Will file FIR against cops’: Jamia V-C seeks probe into assault on students
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Here’s why Google has halted Chrome 79 update for Android users
Here’s why Google has halted Chrome 79 update for Android users
Guess how many automatic Maruti Suzuki cars are on Indian roads
Guess how many automatic Maruti Suzuki cars are on Indian roads
IPL auction: 3 WI player who can start a bidding war like Pollard, Russell
IPL auction: 3 WI player who can start a bidding war like Pollard, Russell
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports