MRF Challenge poised for exciting finish in final round

The 2018-19 season of MRF Challenge is returning home to the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) here this weekend with the third and concluding round of the winter series.

The previous two rounds in Dubai (November) and Bahrain (December) showcased the emergence of Belgian Max Defourny and British girl Jamie Chadwick in the Formula 2000 series. The two 20-year-olds together have won six of the 10 races yet with Defourny leading the championship with 201 points followed by Chadwick (183) and German teenager Andreas Estner (124).

However, there is plenty at stake in the final round with five races remaining.

Joining the championship here are Saudi Arabia’s rising female talent Reema Al Juffali and 17-year-old Dutch Glenn van Berlo.

The weekend will also witness Round 1 of the 2019 Indian National Racing Championship (MRF Formula 1600), saloon cars in three categories (including Indian Touring Cars), and Formula LGB 1300.

The MRF Challenge offers a car powered by a 2-litre Mountune Duratec engine producing 230bhp. The car has a Hewland six-speed paddle-shift gearbox with an integrated dash.

