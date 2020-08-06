e-paper
Home / Other Sports / New surgery keeps Márquez out of MotoGP race this weekend

New surgery keeps Márquez out of MotoGP race this weekend

Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday that Márquez damaged a titanium plate in his right humerus while trying to open a window in his house.

other-sports Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MADRID
MotoGP - Andalucia Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - July 25, 2020 The bike of Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez is pictured after qualifying REUTERS/Jon Nazca
MotoGP - Andalucia Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - July 25, 2020 The bike of Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez is pictured after qualifying REUTERS/Jon Nazca(REUTERS)
         

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez will not race in the Czech Grand Prix this weekend after undergoing another surgery on his right arm. Márquez needed a second surgery on Monday after re-injuring his arm at home. Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday that Márquez damaged a titanium plate in his right humerus while trying to open a window in his house.

The Spaniard had the first surgery last month after crashing late in the Spanish GP. He tried to race at the Andalucia GP the following week but pulled out to avoid further risks. Puig said it’s still unclear if Márquez will be fit to race in the races in Austria on Aug. 16 and 23.

“Only time will tell when he will be ready to race again,” Puig said. Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP standings after winning the first two races since the series restarted.

