Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:42 IST

To be honest, I am just chilling nowadays! I haven’t been doing anything interesting of late. It is also because you cannot go out, so I am just at home.

I am not really happy with this forced break. We, as players, usually would like a break from the regular stretch of tournaments, training and then playing tournaments again. Having said that, this is not exactly the kind of break we want to take. You do not want to be in a position where you cannot even train.

Hence, this period is really very frustrating as neither can you go out, train or pretty much do anything.

With so much time available and nothing much to do, I have been sleeping mostly; that is where most of my time goes. I sleep for 12 to 14 hours every day, after which there is little time left anyway.

I am not much into watching movies or web series. In the rest of my spare time, I play mobile games—mostly PUBG and a few others too—and spend time with my family. That is all that we can do while being at home anyway. So basically, I can do whatever I want and whenever I wish nowadays. There is no time limit and nothing is fixed.

However, I am working out a little bit with whatever equipment I have available at home, probably for around 15 minutes a day. I have been doing some core strengthening, working out with some weights and doing body weight exercises.

(As told to Sandip Sikdar)