Opinion: Start your swing engine right with a correct backswing - Karan Bindra

After having discussed practice routines and drills, let’s get back to the golf swing. We now try to explain some common faults that golfers deal with, and how to fix these.

First, we look at some incorrect movements that plague golfers in the backswing. Getting into a correct top-of-the-backswing position goes a long way in getting the clubface back to a square position at impact. If we achieve a consistent top-of-the-backswing position, we can simply return the body in the down swing in the correct sequence and in the process, let the clubface align correctly at impact.

Golfers who cannot do so, will try to compensate in some way on the way down. If you make an incorrect move in the backswing, but are able to consistently compensate in the downswing, you can be effective too. This is the reason why no two swings look alike, and yet produce consistent results. Having said that, the closer you are to getting into a technically correct position at the top of the backswing, the better your chances are to achieving consistency at impact.

A good backswing is made of three movements – a good takeaway on the correct path by extending the left arm and club; a good shoulder turn (left shoulder to turn under the chin at the top) and a wrist hinge that gets the left arm and the club shaft close to 90 degrees to each other.

The function of the left shoulder and arm is to get the club swinging back and up to the top of the backswing, where the hands are above shoulder height. Together, with the correct extension of the left arm in the takeaway, we get the correct path that the club should travel on.

Golfers call this taking the club ‘outside’, or away from the body (HT PHOTO)

Here is where some golfers go wrong – they either take the club back too low around the body (Pic 1), creating a ‘flat’ backswing (we call this taking the club back ‘inside’ – close to the body); or they pick up the club vertically too early in the takeaway creating an ‘upright’ backswing, where the arms have disconnected from the body and they are seen flying too high (Pic above – we call this taking the club ‘outside’, or away from the body).

If the backswing is flat, it will result in a shallow angle of approach into the ball, and the club face will be approaching the ball following an inside-out path. This will mostly result in the ball going right. If the backswing is too upright, it will result in a steep angle of approach into the ball, one that will follow an outside-in path, mostly resulting in the ball going left.

By keeping the club swinging on the correct path, you will require minimum maneuvering of the club face by the hands and minimum compensations, which will result in a square contact more often than not.

A fix for taking the club too far inside is to start the backswing low and extending the clubhead on your target line (backwards). If you set it correctly in the initial part of the takeaway, you can then turn the body and lift the hands to reach the top.

A fix for picking the club up too steep is to put a wood cover or glove under your right elbow, and to not let it fall until you have almost reached the top of the backswing.

Hope this helps you achieve consistency.

(The author has been a golf professional for over 20 years)

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 12:22 IST