e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Para athlete granted visa after reaching out to Rijiju, Jaishankar

Shrimant Jha had sought Jaishankar and Rijiju’s help on Wednesday via Twitter saying that the championship will be held between October 26 and November 4.

other-sports Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha poses for a photo.
Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha poses for a photo.(Shrimant Jha / Twitter)
         

Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha has got his visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Jha is participating in the Para Arm-wrestling World Championship that is being held in that country.

Jha had sought Jaishankar and Rijiju’s help on Wednesday via Twitter saying that the championship will be held between October 26 and November 4. He had won a silver in the Swiss Para-Arm wrestling championships that was held last month.  

Jaishankar on Thursday responded that the visa has been granted.  

“Visa has been issued to Shri Jha. Wish him all the best for the championship in Romania. Thank Embassy of Romania in Delhi and #TeamMEA for their efforts,” the Union Minister said in a tweet.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 19:17 IST

tags
top news
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP
Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports