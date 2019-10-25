Para athlete granted visa after reaching out to Rijiju, Jaishankar

other-sports

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:21 IST

Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha has got his visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Jha is participating in the Para Arm-wrestling World Championship that is being held in that country.

Jha had sought Jaishankar and Rijiju’s help on Wednesday via Twitter saying that the championship will be held between October 26 and November 4. He had won a silver in the Swiss Para-Arm wrestling championships that was held last month.

Jaishankar on Thursday responded that the visa has been granted.

Visa has been issued to Shri Jha. Wish him all the best for the Championship in Romania. Thank Embassy of Romania in Delhi and #TeamMEA for their efforts. https://t.co/NZCh6O0JQE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 25, 2019

“Visa has been issued to Shri Jha. Wish him all the best for the championship in Romania. Thank Embassy of Romania in Delhi and #TeamMEA for their efforts,” the Union Minister said in a tweet.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 19:17 IST