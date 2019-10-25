e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Paralympic gold medallist Marieke Vervoort dies by euthanasia aged 40

The town of Diest in northern Belgium, where Vervoort was born, set up a book of condolence and carried a long message on its website about the woman it called “our Wielemie”, a reference to the wheels of her wheelchair.

other-sports Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Marieke Vervoort of Belgium celebrates with her bronze medal during the victory ceremony.
FILE PHOTO: Marieke Vervoort of Belgium celebrates with her bronze medal during the victory ceremony.(REUTERS)
         

Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort died by euthanasia on Tuesday aged 40 after a battle with an incurable and degenerative spinal condition.

Vervoort, who won Paralympic gold in the 200 metres wheelchair race in the London Games in 2012, had signed euthanasia papers in 2008 in Belgium, where it is legal, and died in accordance with her wishes late on Tuesday.

Vervoort, who also won silver medals in London and at Rio in 2016, was diagnosed with the painful condition as a teenager and retired from competition after the Rio Games. She advocated dialogue on assisted dying in countries around the world.

The town of Diest in northern Belgium, where Vervoort was born, set up a book of condolence and carried a long message on its website about the woman it called “our Wielemie”, a reference to the wheels of her wheelchair.

“Despite her physical limitations she had a impressive sporting career,” the town said. “Marieke chose euthanasia a few years ago and followed through on her choice on Tuesday evening.”

Local poet Kristien Nys also penned some lines to the “silver-plated, gold-plated” Vervoort with an iron will and “angelic patience”. Vervoort’s smile would no longer be seen.

“But your pain is also gone, you have done your last lap, you have waited long enough, your big battle has been fought.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 19:59 IST

tags
top news
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Shiv Sena MLAs seek CM post, to discuss issue in meeting with Uddhav
Shiv Sena MLAs seek CM post, to discuss issue in meeting with Uddhav
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports