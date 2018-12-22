Premier Badminton League 2018 live updates, Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunters: Lakshya Sen loses, HYD lead 1-0

Preview: The fourth season of Premier Badminton League (PBL) promises to be a notch higher from the previous editions with the addition of Pune 7 Aces, making it in a 9-team affair. The upcoming edition of the badminton league will feature an impressive total of 90 players from 17 nations, that includes eight Olympic medallists and eight players ranked in top 10 vying for the top honours and the coveted PBL trophy. The 23-day extravaganza will be played across five venues, with Ahmedabad and Pune hosting matches for the first time.

20:43 hrs IST Hyderabad surge ahead For the third time in the match, Hyderabad go into the break with a lead. Kim Sa and Bodin have opened up a 3-0 lead in the final game and are in the driver’s seat to win the match.





20:36 hrs IST Hunters win second game Kim Sa and Bodin simply blew away their counterparts in the second game and kept a hold of their advantage right till the final rally. Hyderabad win the second game 15-10 to force the match into the decider. Chirag/Boe 1⃣0⃣ - 1⃣5⃣ Kim/Bodin



20:28 hrs IST Hunters hit back Hyderabad duo Kim Sa and Bodin go into the break with a healthy lead at 8-4. But they can’t committ the mistake of taking things lightly as in the first game also they had take the lead but eventually lost the game.





20:21 hrs IST Aces turned the game on its head Shetty and Boe held their nerves and won the first game 15-13 in stunning style. It was the Hyderabad duo who were leading at the interval but Aces turned up just when it mattered the most to take the game.





20:16 hrs IST Teams going neck and neck Pune duo have issued a good fight back and after the break, they are giving good competition to their counterparts. The first game is now locked at 12-12.





20:11 hrs IST Hyderabad duo lead at the break Kim Sa and Bodin have opened up a decent lead in the first game and they are 8-4 ahead at the interval. Shetty and Boe are struggling to keep up at the moment.





20:02 hrs IST Doubles clash begins Pune’s Chirag Shetty and Mathias Boe take on Kim Sa Rang and Bodin Issara of Hyderabad in the first doubles match of the tournament.





19:56 hrs IST Lakshya loses in a nail-biting encounter The game was locked at 14-14 and Caljouw won the first match of the tournament courtesy of an unforced error from Lakshya. It was a stunning effort from the 17-year-old and he gave the World Number 35 a real scare. But going into the doubles match, Hyderabad lead 1-0.





19:49 hrs IST Caljouw fights back The Dutchman is winning points at regular intervals after the break and he has levelled the game a 10-10 now. Lakshya has hit couple of unforced errors and that has helped Caljouw getting back in the match. PUN 1⃣0⃣ - 1⃣0⃣ HYD



19:44 hrs IST Lakshya leads at the break Lakshya Sen has opened up a big lead at the interval in the third game. He leads 8-3 and if he keeps on going like this after the break, Aces will take a 1-0 lead in the tie.





19:41 hrs IST Good start by Lakshya again Pune’s Lakshya has started the third game in a great fashion as he races away to 5-0 lead. The youngster needs to keep this going as he let the lead slip in the second game and he lost that eventually.





19:36 hrs IST Lakshya fights back but Clajouw levels match Down and out in the game, the 17-year-old issued a stunning fight back and from 7-12 down, he reached 12-13 in the second game. A failed review from Caljouw meant the game headed for a close finish now. But the Dutchman held his nerved and won two back to back points to take the second game 15-12.





19:30 hrs IST Caljouw dominates second game Lakshya’s play is being plagued by some unforced errors and he is now trailing 7-12 in the second game. While Lakhya’s forehand winners (9) is more than Caljouw’s (8) at the moment, it is the Dutchman’s defensive play that is helping him keep his lead intact.





19:25 hrs IST Caljouw leads at the break The Dutchman has finally come to the party and he leads 8-6 at the break in second game. While Lakshya is doing well to keep up with his counterpart, Caljouw’s experience is keeping him ahead at the moment. PUN 6⃣ - 8⃣ HYD



19:20 hrs IST Lakshya starts well but Caljouw hits back The Indian has once again started brightly as he take a 4-0 lead in the second game. But Caljouw has also hit back in the stunning fashion as he wins four points on the go to make it 4-4. Great badminton on display in Mumbai currently.





19:15 hrs IST Lakshya takes first game India’s Lakshya Sen has stunned the world number 35 and he takes the first game 15-10. Caljouw hasn’t seemed settled yet and he keeps on getting beaten by Lakshya’s great cross-court play.





19:10 hrs IST Lakshya surges ahead The 17-year-old has now opened up a big lead over his Dutch counterpart and Caljouw is struggling to deal with his forehand winners. Lakshya then hits a stunning smash to lead 14-9.





19:06 hrs IST Erratic start by both the players Lakshya and Caljouw are locked at 6-6 in the opening exchanges of the match. However, there have been few unforced errors from the two players early on and to add insult to injury, the Dutchman has had a service error called against him as well. Lakshya lead 8-6 at the break. PUN 8⃣ - 6⃣ HYD



19:00 hrs IST First match about to begin Pune’s Lakshya Sen take on Hyderabad’s Mark Caljouw in the first match of the day. The two players are making their respective PBL debuts today. Lakshya is ranked 109 in the world while Caljouw is 35th.





18:51 hrs IST Tournament format The league will see nine teams — Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces — slugging it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore in five cities with the inaugural rounds being held in Mumbai, followed by Hyderabad Pune, Ahmedabad and semis and finals in Bengaluru.





18:51 hrs IST Tournament format The league will see nine teams — Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces — slugging it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore in five cities with the inaugural rounds being held in Mumbai, followed by Hyderabad Pune, Ahmedabad and semis and finals in Bengaluru.





18:43 hrs IST Match format A total of five matches will be played in one tie - two men’s singles, one women’s singles, one mixed doubles and one doubles. The biggest match-up of day one will be between Pune’s Carolina Marin and Hyderabad’s PV Sindhu



