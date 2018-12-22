 Premier Badminton League 2018 live updates, Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunters: Lakshya Sen loses, HYD lead 1-0
LIVE BLOG

By HT Correspondent | Dec 22, 2018 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Dec 22, 2018 20:45 IST
highlights

Preview: The fourth season of Premier Badminton League (PBL) promises to be a notch higher from the previous editions with the addition of Pune 7 Aces, making it in a 9-team affair. The upcoming edition of the badminton league will feature an impressive total of 90 players from 17 nations, that includes eight Olympic medallists and eight players ranked in top 10 vying for the top honours and the coveted PBL trophy. The 23-day extravaganza will be played across five venues, with Ahmedabad and Pune hosting matches for the first time.

Follow Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunters live below -

20:43 hrs IST

Hyderabad surge ahead

For the third time in the match, Hyderabad go into the break with a lead. Kim Sa and Bodin have opened up a 3-0 lead in the final game and are in the driver’s seat to win the match.

20:36 hrs IST

Hunters win second game

Kim Sa and Bodin simply blew away their counterparts in the second game and kept a hold of their advantage right till the final rally. Hyderabad win the second game 15-10 to force the match into the decider.

20:28 hrs IST

Hunters hit back

Hyderabad duo Kim Sa and Bodin go into the break with a healthy lead at 8-4. But they can’t committ the mistake of taking things lightly as in the first game also they had take the lead but eventually lost the game.

20:21 hrs IST

Aces turned the game on its head

Shetty and Boe held their nerves and won the first game 15-13 in stunning style. It was the Hyderabad duo who were leading at the interval but Aces turned up just when it mattered the most to take the game.

20:16 hrs IST

Teams going neck and neck

Pune duo have issued a good fight back and after the break, they are giving good competition to their counterparts. The first game is now locked at 12-12.

20:11 hrs IST

Hyderabad duo lead at the break

Kim Sa and Bodin have opened up a decent lead in the first game and they are 8-4 ahead at the interval. Shetty and Boe are struggling to keep up at the moment.

20:02 hrs IST

Doubles clash begins

Pune’s Chirag Shetty and Mathias Boe take on Kim Sa Rang and Bodin Issara of Hyderabad in the first doubles match of the tournament.

19:56 hrs IST

Lakshya loses in a nail-biting encounter

The game was locked at 14-14 and Caljouw won the first match of the tournament courtesy of an unforced error from Lakshya. It was a stunning effort from the 17-year-old and he gave the World Number 35 a real scare. But going into the doubles match, Hyderabad lead 1-0.

19:49 hrs IST

Caljouw fights back

The Dutchman is winning points at regular intervals after the break and he has levelled the game a 10-10 now. Lakshya has hit couple of unforced errors and that has helped Caljouw getting back in the match.

19:44 hrs IST

Lakshya leads at the break

Lakshya Sen has opened up a big lead at the interval in the third game. He leads 8-3 and if he keeps on going like this after the break, Aces will take a 1-0 lead in the tie.

19:41 hrs IST

Good start by Lakshya again

Pune’s Lakshya has started the third game in a great fashion as he races away to 5-0 lead. The youngster needs to keep this going as he let the lead slip in the second game and he lost that eventually.

19:36 hrs IST

Lakshya fights back but Clajouw levels match

Down and out in the game, the 17-year-old issued a stunning fight back and from 7-12 down, he reached 12-13 in the second game. A failed review from Caljouw meant the game headed for a close finish now. But the Dutchman held his nerved and won two back to back points to take the second game 15-12.

19:30 hrs IST

Caljouw dominates second game

Lakshya’s play is being plagued by some unforced errors and he is now trailing 7-12 in the second game. While Lakhya’s forehand winners (9) is more than Caljouw’s (8) at the moment, it is the Dutchman’s defensive play that is helping him keep his lead intact.

19:25 hrs IST

Caljouw leads at the break

The Dutchman has finally come to the party and he leads 8-6 at the break in second game. While Lakshya is doing well to keep up with his counterpart, Caljouw’s experience is keeping him ahead at the moment.

19:20 hrs IST

Lakshya starts well but Caljouw hits back

The Indian has once again started brightly as he take a 4-0 lead in the second game. But Caljouw has also hit back in the stunning fashion as he wins four points on the go to make it 4-4. Great badminton on display in Mumbai currently.

19:15 hrs IST

Lakshya takes first game

India’s Lakshya Sen has stunned the world number 35 and he takes the first game 15-10. Caljouw hasn’t seemed settled yet and he keeps on getting beaten by Lakshya’s great cross-court play.

19:10 hrs IST

Lakshya surges ahead

The 17-year-old has now opened up a big lead over his Dutch counterpart and Caljouw is struggling to deal with his forehand winners. Lakshya then hits a stunning smash to lead 14-9.

19:06 hrs IST

Erratic start by both the players

Lakshya and Caljouw are locked at 6-6 in the opening exchanges of the match. However, there have been few unforced errors from the two players early on and to add insult to injury, the Dutchman has had a service error called against him as well. Lakshya lead 8-6 at the break.

19:00 hrs IST

First match about to begin

Pune’s Lakshya Sen take on Hyderabad’s Mark Caljouw in the first match of the day. The two players are making their respective PBL debuts today. Lakshya is ranked 109 in the world while Caljouw is 35th.

18:56 hrs IST

How the matches will be played today

This the how the five matches will be played on the inaugural day of the PBL.

18:51 hrs IST

Tournament format

The league will see nine teams — Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces — slugging it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore in five cities with the inaugural rounds being held in Mumbai, followed by Hyderabad Pune, Ahmedabad and semis and finals in Bengaluru.

18:43 hrs IST

Match format

A total of five matches will be played in one tie - two men’s singles, one women’s singles, one mixed doubles and one doubles. The biggest match-up of day one will be between Pune’s Carolina Marin and Hyderabad’s PV Sindhu

18:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Premier Badminton League match between Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunters. The 23-day even starts today and the first match will be played in Mumbai between the two teams.