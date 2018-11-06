PV Sindhu enters second round of China Open

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu crushed Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia on the opening day of the Fuzhou China Open in straight games.

The 23-year-old disposed of Kosetskaya 21-13, 21-19 in a match that lasted 29 minutes to enter into the second round of the tournament.

Sindhu dominated right from the start of the game. She raced ahead of her opponent and registered a convincing 21-13 win in the first game.

As the game entered into the second set, the Russian shuttler made a strong comeback. However, Sindhu, while maintaining momentum, took the set 21-19 to defeat her Russian counterpart.

In the women’s doubles event, Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out in their Round of 32 earlier in the day.

Indian campaigners Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy are slated to face Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in their Round of 32 of the men’s doubles event later.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 13:49 IST