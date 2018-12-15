PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

PV Sindhu will face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in Sunday’s decider at the badminton World Tour Finals for a share of the $1.5 million prize money. The 23-year-old Sindhu, renowned for her never-say-die attitude, needed all her resolve to finally see off Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 25-23 in a captivating semi-final.

In the other last-four clash on Saturday in the women’s draw, Okuhara, a place above Sindhu at five in the world, emerged from an all-Japanese clash against Akane Yamaguchi.

When is the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will be played on December 16, 2018.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will be played at the Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China.

What time does the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match begin?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will begin at 10:30am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match?

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow https://www.hindustantimes.com/other-sports/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 22:26 IST