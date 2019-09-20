e-paper
‘Realised that some decisions were incorrect,’ WFI approaches UWW following Bajrang Punia’s defeat

Punia secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea’s Jong Son in a quarter-final march in the championships in Kazakhastan on Thursday.

Sep 20, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
India's Bajrang Poonia in action against Slovenia's David Habat at World Wrestling Championships in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.
India's Bajrang Poonia in action against Slovenia's David Habat at World Wrestling Championships in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.(PTI)
         

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday wrote to United World Wrestling (UWW) following the defeat of Bajrang Punia in a World Wrestling Championships semi-final clash against Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov.

“We sent only a request to review the bout and in a reply, Friday morning the chairman of Officiation Commission realised that some decisions were incorrect and assured that special attention will be given to Indian bouts,” a WFI source told ANI.

Punia secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea’s Jong Son in a quarter-final march in the championships in Kazakhastan on Thursday.

Following that, the world number one wrestler had entered the semi-finals of the tournament in the 65-kg category. Both were locked at 9-9 at the end of the bout and Niyazbekov was declared a winner by the umpires.

This decision was criticised by 2012 Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

Dutt took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi: “Anyone can differentiate between right or wrong after watching the semi-final between Bajrang and Niyazbekov. Then why the umpire could not see? Such carelessness in a big tournament...Everyone saw that Kazakhstan was playing in a very wrong way.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 17:17 IST

