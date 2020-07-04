e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Red Bull loses appeal against Mercedes’ new steering system

Red Bull loses appeal against Mercedes’ new steering system

The DAS helps the Mercedes car’s cornering and reduces its tire wear. On-board footage from testing in Spain showed world champion Lewis Hamilton pulling the steering wheel back and forth on the front straight, apparently changing the angle of the front tires.

other-sports Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Spielberg (Austria)
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice, as F1 resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice, as F1 resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS)
         

Red Bull has lost an appeal it lodged against the dual assistant steering system unveiled by Formula One rival Mercedes during winter testing in February.

The DAS helps the Mercedes car’s cornering and reduces its tire wear. On-board footage from testing in Spain showed world champion Lewis Hamilton pulling the steering wheel back and forth on the front straight, apparently changing the angle of the front tires.

Other teams were caught cold by the innovation, with Red Bull claiming in its protest that the DAS is both an aerodynamic and a suspension device. But stewards said it was part of the steering system alone and cleared Mercedes late on Friday night following a hearing.

“DAS is part of the steering system, albeit not a conventional one,” the FIA said in a statement. “The key challenges to the legality of the DAS rely on it not being part of the steering system. If this were indeed the case, then it would be breaching (regulations).”

The system will be banned as from 2021 but can be used by Mercedes and other teams this season.

tags
top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
Kolkata to have no flights from six cities from July 6-19
Kolkata to have no flights from six cities from July 6-19
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In