Home / Other Sports / Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Thomas Bach

Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Thomas Bach

“These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders,” Bach told reporters in a conference call the day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:11 IST
Agence France-Presse
Lausanne
The giant Olympic rings are seen in the dusk through a tree at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park.
The giant Olympic rings are seen in the dusk through a tree at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park.(REUTERS)
         

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that the postponed Tokyo Games would require “sacrifices and compromises” from all sides to make them work.

“These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders,” Bach told reporters in a conference call the day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC’s role, Bach said, was “to make the Olympic dreams of athletes come true”.

He admitted that cancelling the Tokyo Games was “discussed and considered” but said: “It was very clear from the beginning that cancellation was not something the IOC would in any way favour.”

It is the first Olympic Games in peacetime to be postponed.

