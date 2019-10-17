Roman Reigns has his say on controversial WWE Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend

other-sports

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:17 IST

The main event of the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 was a match that wrestling fans were looking forward to for a very long time. While the company showed brilliant support for The Fiend in the build-up to the event, his match against the reigning WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins promised to be a great challenge for the freshly repackaged Bray Wyatt. However, the ‘No Result’ finish in the match left the fans quite disappointed and the event ended with the spectators asking for a refund. What was more baffling that Hell in a Cell is a no-disqualification match but the official called off the match, despite the rules permitting Rollins to use the weapon.

Former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns weighed in the discussion and although he was personally not thrilled with how the match ended, he appreciated Rollins and Wyatt’s efforts to entertain the fans.

“I think you should express your opinions, but it doesn’t hurt anybody if you have a shred of respect. Have a little respect for the performers who were out there killing themselves for you. I didn’t like the Hell in a Cell finish either, but I wasn’t about to cuss some guys out who got hit in the head over and over. Bray Wyatt put his health on the line to entertain some fans to the best of his ability. I didn’t like it, but I respect Bray’s effort and willingness to go out there and do what you have to do. So, if you can, just a little bit of respect,” he told Forbes.com.

Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn’t moving, the official has to make the right call. https://t.co/EBFI9pNpJE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

Rollins also responded to criticism online as fans and experts pointed out the match was stopped due to use of weapons despite the rules stating clearly the it was a legal move. During the match, it was understood that Rollins was disqualified but the Universal Champion made it clear that it was the referee’s decision to stop the match due to the state Wyatt was in. ‘Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn’t moving, the official has to make the right call,” Rollins tweeted.

