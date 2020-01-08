e-paper
Sai Praneeth bows out of Malaysia Masters

Praneeth’s 11-21 15-21 loss meant another disappointment for India in the Super 500 tournament following Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s first-round defeat in the men’s doubles event on Tuesday.

other-sports Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:22 IST
PTI
Kuala Lumpur
File image of Sai Praneeth
File image of Sai Praneeth (REUTERS)
         

World championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament after going down to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in straight games here on Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will take on top seed Kento Momota in men’s singles.

Al other top India shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will also be in action.

other sports