Sai Praneeth bows out of Malaysia Masters

other-sports

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:22 IST

World championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament after going down to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in straight games here on Wednesday.

Praneeth’s 11-21 15-21 loss meant another disappointment for India in the Super 500 tournament following Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s first-round defeat in the men’s doubles event on Tuesday.

Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will take on top seed Kento Momota in men’s singles.

Al other top India shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will also be in action.