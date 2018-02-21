Sharmila Nicollet, Vani Kapoor among four Indians at Australian Ladies Classic golf

Fresh from earning her playing privileges on the Chinese LPGA Tour, Sharmila Nicollet will be one of the four Indians to feature at the AUD 350,000 Australian Ladies Classic at the world-renowned Bonville Golf Resort on the beautiful Coffs Coast, here.

In Bonville, Sharmila will have the company of three other Indians, Vani Kapoor, who is making rapid strides after a strong finish at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, Gaurika Bishnoi, winner of the Order of Merit on the domestic Indian Tour, and Amandeep Drall.

READ | Tiger Woods named vice captain for American Ryder Cup golf vs Europe

Sharmila, who will be dividing her time between Ladies European Tour, Ladies Access Tour in Europe and the China LPGA, plans to play as many events as possible to get back to the form that once made her India’s top pro about four years ago. Since then injuries and loss of form saw her lose the card and drop down the pecking order.

Vani will play alongside Australian Grace Lennon and Nina Muehl of Austria, while Sharmila plays alongside Scot Carly Booth and Australian Kelly McLennan. Gaurika has been paired with Swede Julia Engstorm and Russian Nina Pegova, while Amandeep plays with Elmay Viking of Cook Islands and Swede Lina Boqvist.

The Australian Ladies Classic Bonville is a co-sanctioned event between the ALPG and the Ladies European Tour.

READ | Mixed feelings for Tiger Woods after missed cut at Genesis Open golf

The field of 144 professionals will include Australia’s rising star Hannah Green, who finished third in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open on Sunday, as well as home favourite Whitney Hillier, Rebecca Artis and Sarah Kemp among others.

The international contingent includes Christina Kim of the United States, China’s Xi Yu Lin, Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and Jenny Haglund and Britons Laura Davies, Florentyna Parker, Holly Clyburn and Michele Thomson.