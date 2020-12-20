e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Simranjeet, Manish strike gold; India end Cologne WC campaign with 9 medals

Simranjeet, Manish strike gold; India end Cologne WC campaign with 9 medals

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

other-sports Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Photo of Indian boxer Simranjeet Kaur (in blue outfit)
Photo of Indian boxer Simranjeet Kaur (in blue outfit)(Twitter)
         

Indian women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manish (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany.

Manish defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1 to finish on top in their respective categories.

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men. He got a walkover in the finals.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In