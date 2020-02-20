e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma ease into quarterfinals

Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma ease into quarterfinals

Sameer Verma progressed to the quarters of the tournament after defeating Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-14, 16-21, 21-15.

other-sports Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:15 IST
ANI
Barcelona
File image
File image(AP)
         

Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Spain Masters after getting the better of Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina in the second-round match. Nehwal defeated Ulitina 21-10, 21-19 in the clash.

The 29-year-old came out all guns blazing and did not allow her opponent to settle in the match.

On the other hand, Sameer Verma progressed to the quarters of the tournament after defeating Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-14, 16-21, 21-15.

Meanwhile, in an all Indian affair, Srikanth came up short against Ajay Jayaram.

The 32-year-old Jayaram defeated Srikanth in straight games 21-6, 21-17 in just about 28 minutes.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki also progressed ahead in the tournament after defeating Bulgaria’s pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.

FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
