Supermom Mira Potkonen in quest of World Championship gold

There are several instances of sportswomen returning to action after motherhood; Serena Williams being the recent famous entrance to the club. Finland’s Olympic medallist Mira Potkonen, too, fits in the league of supermoms excelling in sports, albeit hers is a unique story.

Unlike most of her fellow competitors, Potkonen took to boxing at the age of 27 to shed the post-pregnancy fat. She never thought she could master her pastime fitness drill to the extent that it would land her an Olympic medal, the country’s only medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Now 37, Potkonen is a famous name in international boxing and she is still going strong. She has come here in hunt of her first world championships gold medal and began her campaign on Friday beating a strong competitor in Commonwealth Games champion Anja Stridsman 3-2.

“I never thought I could come so far in boxing when I began. I started boxing quite late at the age of 27. Forget winning an Olympic medal, I never thought of competing internationally,” said Potkonen, who is mother to two daughters.

“After I became a mother, I was trying my hand at different sports as a fitness regime and boxing was one of them. I took it up seriously on the advice of my coach but competing was still far off my mind.”

The inherent talent in Potkonen took her to the top echelons of the sport once she started competing in domestic competitions before being selected to represent Finland. She competed at the London Olympics but four years later in Rio, Potkonen made the world take notice of her when she sensationally defeated Ireland’s five-time World Champion and then reigning gold medallist Katie Taylor in the quarterfinals.

“Yes, life has changed after winning the Olympic medal. People recognise me when I go around somewhere. It’s amazing for the whole nation. I lived in an apartment with my family. After winning the medal, I got a piece of land in my hometown and built a home there,” she said.

The initial days in boxing, Potkonen admitted, were difficult for her. “Having two kids was very difficult. I had to look for a baby sitter each time I had to go for practice. It got easier and easier as they grew up. When I started boxing, the age limit for boxers was 34, which was then changed to 40, and it gave lot of women a chance.”

Age is no bar for this Finnish boxer. If anything, she is now fighting with more zeal. “I learn new things and I want to be better every day. It keeps me going. I want to be the world champion and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics champion.”

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 18:27 IST