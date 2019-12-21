Thailand Masters: Ajeetesh Sandhu best-placed Indian at tied 11th

other-sports

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 18:56 IST

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu carded a sedate one-under 70 in the third round to lie tied 11th at the season-ending Thailand Masters in Pattaya on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Chandigarh picked up three birdies against two bogeys to take his total to 10-under 203 to share the 11th spot with nine others at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

Arjun Atwal scored seven-under 64 to take his total to nine-under 204. He was tied 21st with one more round to go.

Among other Indians, SSP Chawrasia and Jyoti Randhawa produced a matching two-under 69, while Aadil Bedi carded 68 to share the tied 47th spot with a total of five-under 208.

Viraj Madappa was further down at tied 64th spot with a total of three-under 210. He carded 70 in round three.

At the top, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattanond stormed to the top of the leaderboard with a sensational 11-under-par 60 to take a one-shot lead over Belgium’s Thomas Detry.

Detry remained in outright second place for the second consecutive day after he returned with a 66 while overnight leader Phachara Khongwatmai slipped to third place with a 69.

American Sihwan Kim signed for a 66 to head into the final round in fourth place while Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena made his move by returning with a 65 to share fifth place with the Thai trio of Gunn Charoenkul, Panuphol Pittayarat and Suteepat Prateeptienchai.