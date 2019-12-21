e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Other Sports / Thailand Masters: Ajeetesh Sandhu best-placed Indian at tied 11th

Thailand Masters: Ajeetesh Sandhu best-placed Indian at tied 11th

The 31-year-old from Chandigarh picked up three birdies against two bogeys to take his total to 10-under 203 to share the 11th spot with nine others at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

other-sports Updated: Dec 21, 2019 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pattaya, Thailand
Ajeetesh Sandhu of India tees off.
Ajeetesh Sandhu of India tees off.(Getty Images)
         

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu carded a sedate one-under 70 in the third round to lie tied 11th at the season-ending Thailand Masters in Pattaya on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Chandigarh picked up three birdies against two bogeys to take his total to 10-under 203 to share the 11th spot with nine others at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

Arjun Atwal scored seven-under 64 to take his total to nine-under 204. He was tied 21st with one more round to go.

Among other Indians, SSP Chawrasia and Jyoti Randhawa produced a matching two-under 69, while Aadil Bedi carded 68 to share the tied 47th spot with a total of five-under 208.

Viraj Madappa was further down at tied 64th spot with a total of three-under 210. He carded 70 in round three.

At the top, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattanond stormed to the top of the leaderboard with a sensational 11-under-par 60 to take a one-shot lead over Belgium’s Thomas Detry.

Detry remained in outright second place for the second consecutive day after he returned with a 66 while overnight leader Phachara Khongwatmai slipped to third place with a 69.

American Sihwan Kim signed for a 66 to head into the final round in fourth place while Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena made his move by returning with a 65 to share fifth place with the Thai trio of Gunn Charoenkul, Panuphol Pittayarat and Suteepat Prateeptienchai.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief sent to 14-day judicial custody over Citizenship Act protests in Delhi
Bhim Army chief sent to 14-day judicial custody over Citizenship Act protests in Delhi
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports