The hardiness of the Indian long distance runner

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 11:26 IST

When I started writing this piece, I had to resist the strong urge to use the now cliched “loneliness of a long distance runner” because the Indian running community is no longer small but that doesn’t make it any easier to be one. Be an Indian long distance runner that is.

I have been running for almost two decades now, but I am yet to come to terms with some of the things Indian runners have to encounter.

For one, in a country where the government continues to be the largest landowner, it’s a shame that not one city has made large public parks a priority. Runners are hence forced to run on the streets which, if you are in any of the major towns and cities, you already know is a crazy challenge. There’s disregard for traffic laws, bikes running on pavements, and drivers with zero concern for the safety of pedestrians, and, occasionally, pure malice.

Or: despite the fact that there are over a million runners, India doesn’t have a shoe brand that actually accounts for the varieties in foot shape. There’s just one width in running shoes available—take it or leave it, unless you have someone happy to be your shoe santa from somewhere overseas. How hard can it be for manufacturers to do this locally? The top 3 shoe manufacturers alone, rake in over 100 Cr of revenue from selling running shoes. There’s a clear untapped opportunity in making shoes that actually fit our feet rather than the other way round.

As if the lack of a culture of staying in shape and physically active, wasn’t a deterrent by itself, there’s the issue of people offering unsolicited opinions on what you should wear while you are running. And this is the experience of a 40+ year old man. I can only hang my head in shame at what my fellow citizens of the opposite gender have to face.

Companies and even the government have spend crores in recent years on fitness and health programs— at least on marketing them to their audiences—without pausing to consider that some of that expense could have easily been deployed on offering showers at the workplace to employees who could be incentivised to workout and get to their offices without worrying about long commutes (a sad reality of the common Indian). I have spoken at companies on several occasions and recommended that building showers at the workplace is one of the most effective measures to kickstart the fitness journeys of employees! Sadly that takes some thinking and most are content to offer lip-service to the cause of fitness.

With the exception of Delhi and Mumbai, the rest of the cities don’t have substantial and dependable public transport thereby making an otherwise eco-friendly activity rather expensive from the perspective of impact on the environment. Several Indians end up driving to the location of the run, since there’s no dependable public transport to get to these places. And while the issue of lack of public toilets is evident to anyone driving through Indian roads, even in the big cities, the fact that, even the limited few that exist, aren’t open in the early hours of the day make it an additional challenge.

(Dharmendra is a running coach, management consultant and freelance writer, based out of Bengaluru. His first book, Boston D party, is available on Amazon)