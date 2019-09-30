Totally stand with the NRAI and IOA over 2022 CWG issue: Kiren Rijiju

other-sports

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he stands with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and added that sentiments of both federations are justified.

“I totally stand with the rifle association of India as well as the IOA. The sentiments are fully justified. The Commonwealth organising committee or the executive council did not take into account the sentiments of India. Every decision taken will be in the interest of country and sportspersons. We will take an appropriate call,” Rijiju told ANI.

Earlier, IOA’s Secretary General Rajeev Mehta had written to regional Vice-President of Commonwealth Sports Chris Chan over the exclusion of shooting from the event in 2022.

In the letter, Mehta had mentioned that the CGA/ NOC India has been overlooked many times despite India being the only country in Asia to have hosted the Commonwealth Games in the last two decades.

The country’s Olympic association has said that Batra is fully authorised to speak on behalf of Commonwealth sport in India and it is supported by Executive Council and General Body of CGA/NOC India.

Rijiju also said that the country has given a very good response to the Fit India Movement in he expects a good turnout for the ‘Fit India Plogging Run’ on October 2.

The government will be organising several two-km-long runs to promote plogging across the country starting October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Saturday. Union Sports Ministry will be organising ‘Fit India Plogging Run’ for two kilometers from October 2, Modi said during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

“First of all, it is very exciting to see how the citizens are coming forward to participate in the Fit India Movement and for the Plogging Run on October 2nd. On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we need to do something big, and the biggest thing would be cleanliness. On October 2nd, we will run, but we want people to pick up all plastic along the way and keep it where it actually belongs,” Rijiju said.

“People are participating in the Fit India Movement in large numbers. We have received a response from all age groups in the country. People have responded very well to the movement and it makes me believe that it will be a universal initiative. If the movement is successful, it will lead to better sports culture in the country,” he added.

The Sports Minister said that the ministry is planning to work out the best possible way of managing the SAI Sports Centres. He also talked about Right to Information (RTI) and its importance in every organisation.

“We are planning to work out the best possible way of managing the SAI Sports Centres. Some of them are not in good shape, some of them can be given to the Indian army for better management. We need to enhance the facility, create infrastructure and do more talent scouting,” Rijiju said.

“These are not only the matters related to the sports ministry. Whatever public money we have, needs to be managed in a prudent manner and there should be transparency in each organisation,” he added. (ANI)

