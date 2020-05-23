e-paper
Tyson Fury hopes to ‘give fans what they want’ with Anthony Joshua showdown

Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas three months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder. Joshua defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

May 23, 2020
Tyson Fury with trainer Javan Steward during a press conference after the fight.
Tyson Fury with trainer Javan Steward during a press conference after the fight.(REUTERS)
         

Tyson Fury said he was eager to give British boxing fans what they want by fighting Anthony Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight title but he said the duo must focus on their immediate opponents to make such a match happen.

Joshua’s next fight is with mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev, but their bout scheduled for June 20 was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Fury will take on Wilder in a rematch later this year.

“If I get knocked out by Wilder, then it won’t be on, will it,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“It’ll be another fight with Wilder... If he loses to Pulev, so close, but so far. In heavyweight boxing, you can never count your chickens before they hatch, so one fight at a time, one victory at a time.

Fury said a meeting with Joshua had the potential to be the biggest match since Britons Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno fought in 1993.

“All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown, and I can give the fans what they want to see, especially the British fans.”

