Home / Other Sports / UFC 246: Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds - Watch

UFC 246: Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds - Watch

other-sports Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:34 IST
Yash Bhati
Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor(Twitter)
         

If there was any doubt regarding Conor McGregor’s fighting ability in his return then all those concerns have been allayed by his performance in the UFC 246 main-event. It took just 40 seconds for ‘The Notorious’ to knock out ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone in his comeback fight. It was an exhibition in striking from McGregor as he showed a wide range of punches and kicks to finish the fight.

The crowd was absolutely electric in the anticipation for the fight. And McGregor did not disappoint them with yet another first round knockout. Cerrone went for a clinch right at the start and it backfired big time.

First the knee struck Cowboy’s head and Conor gave him the ‘cold shoulder’. Cowboy was trying to slow down the match-up but he struck three precision shoulder strikes which rattled Cerrone. It was a prelude to the end for Donald.

Conor hit 19 strikes in only 40 seconds as Cerrone failed to recognise what hit him. High kick, jumping knee and a few left hand ‘bombs’ were enough for McGregor to stake his claim in the UFC again.

Watch Conor’s 40-second fight here:- 

 

So what are McGregor’s plans after UFC 246. Is he going to look for a rematch against Khabib or is he challenging Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title? McGregor has admitted that he is on standby if anything goes wrong in the UFC 248 main-event but is also looking at the BMF title.

‘I’d take both. I’d like that BMF title. To me, the gold has more significance to it. ... I thought we were robbed of a classic. I like Masvidal matchup better.’

