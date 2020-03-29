e-paper
UK Formula One teams unite, MLB joins Covid fight

The F1 project, known as ‘Project Pitlane’, includes Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault and Williams.

Mar 29, 2020
London/New York
International sports bodies and teams are stepping in to help governments in their measures to control casualties due to coronavirus.

Formula One’s seven UK-based teams will help manufacture medical devices needed to treat coronavirus patients in the UK, ESPN has reported. Across the Atlantic, Major League Baseball jerseys are being turned into desperately-needed hospital masks and gowns to help health care workers, thanks to the league’s uniform manufacturer.

The F1 project, known as ‘Project Pitlane’, includes Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault and Williams. These teams are working with F1 to coordinate a response to UK govt’s call for the manufacture of much-needed medical equipment like ventilators. Due to the rise in cases in UK, there is a shortage of ventilators. Ferrari has also offered its engineering expertise in Italy, as well as donating €10 million to Italian Civil Protection Department.

In the US, MLB and official apparel maker Fanatics are absorbing all costs associated with converting machinery at the Easton, Pennsylvania, factory from uniform manufacturing to production of up to one million masks and gowns.

