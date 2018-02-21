 Vikas Krishan, Amit Panghal enter quarters of Strandja Memorial boxing | other sports | Hindustan Times
Vikas Krishan, Amit Panghal enter quarters of Strandja Memorial boxing

Former World and Asian Games medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) is making a comeback after recovering from a hand injury.

other sports Updated: Feb 21, 2018 21:55 IST
Indian boxer Vikas Krishan is taking part Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia.
Indian boxer Vikas Krishan is taking part Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia.

The seasoned Vikas Krishan and the fast-rising Amit Panghal advanced to the quarterfinals of the 69th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament for men and women, here today.

Former World and Asian Games medallist Vikas (75kg), who is making a comeback after recovering from a hand injury, defeated Morocco’s Amer Gnifid to make the last-eight stage.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2018: India to not field male boxers in 64kg and 81kg category

World Championships quarter-finalist Amit (49kg), a gold-medallist from last month’s India Open, won his last-16 stage bout, getting the better of Mauritian Sharvin Kumar.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals was Manish Panwar (81kg), who beat a Moroccan in Mohammed Amin.

However, it was early ouster for veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg), a former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist. The 31-year-old went down to Morocco’s Abdelkabir Bellassek in his pre-quarterfinal bout, which was also his first of the tournament.

READ | India to send 225 athletes in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018

India are assured of four medals so far in the tournament courtesy women boxers -- Seema Punia (+81kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Mena Kumari Devi (54kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg). While Saweety and Meena won their quarterfinal contests, Seema and Bhagyabati got byes.

