Women’s World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom eyes historic sixth gold

Legendary India pugilist Mary Kom will look to add a fresh feather into her already illustrious cap when she take on Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the final of the 48 kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

Kom sealed a place in the championship clash by beating North Korean Kim Hyang Mi 5:0 (unanimous decision). At 35, Kom showcased her strong defensive skills and counter-attacked with vigour to storm into the final, staying on course for her historic sixth gold medal.

Having already secured her seventh medal at the World Championships, the most in the history of the competition, Mary Kom would be looking to win her sixth gold when she faces the Ukrainian, who defeated Madoka Wada of Japan by unanimous verdict.

At present, Mary and Katie Taylor of Ireland have both five titles each but the Indian will have the opportunity to be in a league of her own. Mary had previously clinched the gold medal on five occasions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 -- besides bagging a silver on her debut in 2001.

“I will try my best in the final. I fought with this girl in Poland and I have beaten her. I will try my best inside the ring,” Mary said after her semi-final bout.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:23 IST