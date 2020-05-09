e-paper
Home / Other Sports / World Archery releases updated Olympic qualification procedure

World Archery releases updated Olympic qualification procedure

World Archery also said that National Olympic Committees (NOC) will retain quotas that have been won thus far by athletes in competitions. Eighty-seven of the 128 quota places for the Olympics have already been awarded. Ninety-three of the 140 spots for the Paralympics have been distributed to date.

other-sports Updated: May 09, 2020 18:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lausanne (Switzerland)
A detail view of arrows in the target at seen during a training session
A detail view of arrows in the target at seen during a training session (Getty Images)
         

World Archery released its updated qualification procedures for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. It confirmed in its statement that no further qualification events will take place this year. Furthermore, the period in which athletes can shoot minimum qualifying scores has been extended until June 28, 2021.

“Continental qualification events in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are delayed until spring/summer 2021,” said World Archery. “The final qualification tournament is delayed until summer 2021 and is planned to take place as a separate tournament alongside the Paris stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup.”

World Archery also said that National Olympic Committees (NOC) will retain quotas that have been won thus far by athletes in competitions. Eighty-seven of the 128 quota places for the Olympics have already been awarded. Ninety-three of the 140 spots for the Paralympics have been distributed to date.

The deadline for NOCs to confirm places won at all events except the final qualifier is tentatively set as June 1, 2021 and for the final qualifier “is tentatively set as July 2, 2021.”

“The entry deadline for the Olympic Games is 5 July 2021,” it added.

The procedures were initially released in March 2018 but had to be updated after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

