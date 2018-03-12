Wrestling Federation of India to pin erring state units for fielding overage wrestlers

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) plans to take strict action against state units whose players will be found overage during the three-day national cadet championship starting Tuesday in Pune.

Like all National Sports Federations (NSFs), WFI too had been grappling with age fraud issues. But to clean the system, WFI suspended six age cheats emerging from different states including Chandigarh and Haryana during the recently concluded junior nationals in Jaipur, its warning signal for others.

According to WFI secretary Vinod Tomar, this time state units will also be held responsible.

At the Jaipur tournament, no action was taken against the erring state units whose players had manipulated age, but to continue with its policy to clean the system, state units will be under scanner at the cadet nationals. “From last year we had made it mandatory for all competitors to furnish Aadhaar card, it has been productive,” said the WFI official.

“In the past medical tests during age group competitions either was non-existent or an eyewash,” said a national level player, adding competitors facing ban is a first of its kind.

Former WFI secretary general Raj Singh said that the issue of age fraud has come down. “With more restriction it will further sort out the problem which has been a cause of worry over the years. Even if some wrestlers manipulate Aadhaar card, only ten percent might get away,” he said.

The federation also plans to check resident proof along with No Objection Certificate (NoC) of the competitors in case they have shifted to another state.

In the past many grapplers from Haryana, power house in wrestling, have represented states like Puducherry and Tripura. While second bench wrestlers from Karnataka, a dominant force in southern India, would go to a state like Goa.

“Many non-active states field grapplers from other states which are abound with talent. But ineligible competitors will not be allowed to compete in the national meet,” said the WFI official.