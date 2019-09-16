WWE Clash of Champions results: Surprise return brings down the Roman Empire

other-sports

WWE Clash of Champions was an action-packed show that sent the fans happy at the end of the main event. There were conclusive results while a redemption arc was complete for a WWE superstar. Fans even witnessed the return of a long-time absentee superstar while the top champion of the WWE was left lying on his back at the end of Clash of Champions. So let’s get down to all the major happenings from the latest WWE PPV:-

The Universal Championship was supposed to be a fight between Seth Rollins’ grit and Braun Strowman’s power. It was exactly that as both the wrestlers gave their all to give the WWE Universe a match to remember. There were broken announce tables as Rollins flew around while the fans also got to witness a flying monster (Strowman).

Rollins was looking to finish off things as he landed three Curb Stomps on Strowman but the ‘Monster Among Men’ kicked out from them all.

Rollins did not give up as changed the plan and hit Strowman with a Pedigree before finishing him off with another Stomp. Rollins was celebrating at the ramp when the lights went out and a familiar Eerie atmosphere engulfed the arena. The Fiend was here. Bray Wyatt hit Rollins with a Sister Abigail and then proceeded to lock him in the Mandible Claw. The show ended with the image of Wyatt standing tall above Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Before the main event, Roman Reigns tackled Erick Rowan and it was a wild match which ran too long. Roman and Rowan fought all over the arena without a conclusive winner. Reigns finally got the upper hand with a Superman Punch on the ramp. He was going for the kill shot (Spear) and it looked like we are going to see the familiar site of Reigns getting the victory at the end. Right? No. Luke Harper made his long awaited return from injury and company imposed absence to lay out Reigns. Both Harper and Rowan attacked a lifeless Reigns. It was Rowan who picked up the victory at the end not Roman (real surprise). Though the match dragged a little bit but Harper’s return was a real surprise for many fans. It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes.

Coming to the Raw Women’s Championship match, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks brought their A game to the show. They gave an appetizer for the fans to salivate while keeping the real main course for their rematch. They also fought all around the arena and beat each other to the pulp. Lynch was disqualified by the referee as she swung a steel chair at Sasha Banks.

An extremely creative spot finished off segment as Lynch locked in a Dis-Arm-Her on Banks while sitting on a chair. This is definitely going to be epic.

The WWE Championship match felt like an undercard on B-show of the company. Kofi Kingston finally earned his victory over Orton after years of torment. But it was the typical Randy Orton match the fans have been accustomed to for ears. Orton dominated the majority of the match and even landed a RKO.

But he took too long to hit Kingston with the punt as Kofi countered it with a Trouble in Paradise for the pin.

Here are all the complete results from the show:-

•WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak def. Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado (Triple Threat Match)

•United States Champion AJ Styles def. Cedric Alexander

•Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

•SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte Flair

•The Revival def. The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

•WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Fire & Desire

•Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz

•Sasha Banks def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch via Disqualification

•WWE Champion Kofi Kingston def. Randy Orton

•Erick Rowan def. Roman Reigns when Luke Harper interfered (No Disqualification Match)

•Universal Champion Seth Rollins def. Braun Strowman

