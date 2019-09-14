US Open champion Bianca Andreescu flexes muscle with customised WWE belt

other-sports

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:17 IST

It has become a tradition for the WWE to send a customised title belt to a champion in sports. The England cricket team recently received one from Triple H while even the 2019 IPL champion Mumbai Indians got one. It was the turn of newly crowned US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada to receive a customised World Wrestling Championship (WWE) belt.

The 19-year-old, who had defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final of the recently concluded US Open, on Friday tweeted the picture of herself with the belt and wrote: “Thank you WWE for the gift! Who trynna square up? (sic)”

Welcome to come to @WWE anytime, but you may have a challenger for that title. Congratulations again! @usopen 💪 https://t.co/XlO3ml4mMu — Triple H (@TripleH) September 13, 2019

To her post, WWE superstar Triple H responded: “Welcome to come to WWE anytime, but you may have a challenger for that title. Congratulations again!

The WWE belt contains Andreescu’s full name along with the logo of the US Open.

READ | ‘Never knew they existed,’ WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins finds out he has a brother and sister after 33 years

On September 8, the teenager became the first Canadian to win the US Open title after she defeated former world No.1 Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After Andreescu’s win, Triple H had congratulated her and tweeted: “Her first appearance in the US Open. Her first grand slam title. The first Canadian to win the US Open. And now her first WWE Raw Women’s Championship to celebrate! Congrats Bianca Andreescu (sic).”

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:06 IST