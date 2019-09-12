‘I never knew they existed,’ WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins finds out he has a brother and sister after 33 years

other-sports

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:50 IST

The last two years of Seth Rollins’ career have been one of the finest. After a stupendous 2018 where he defended the WWE Intercontinental championship numerous times while being a highlight of Monday Night Raw, Rollins has found himself as the top champion on the show by beating Brock Lesnar. If the adulation of the public wasn’t enough, then the WWE Universal Champion has even managed to find love in his personal life. Seth announced his engagement to Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch recently on Twitter.

If there’s a phrase to describe Rollins’ phase then it definitely should be that – ‘Seth is having the time of his life.’ But there another moment of happiness for ‘The Beast Slayer’ as Seth met his brother and sister for the first time in his life. In post on Twitter, Seth commented that he had connected with a brother and sister he never met.

READ | Has WWE found its next Undertaker?

In the tweet, Rollins said out, “In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it.”

In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it. pic.twitter.com/UkHPfxtCWh — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 11, 2019

Rollins is now looking to defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions. They had a contract signing this week which was moderated by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, before the Universal Championship match, Strowman and Rollins will also defend their Raw Tag Team Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Seth is likely to retain Universal Championship despite the obvious size advantage for Strowman while the fate of the tag team title hangs in the balance.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 12:26 IST