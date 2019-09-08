Has WWE found its next Undertaker?

other-sports

WWE has been trying to find a superstar who could finally replace The Undertaker, when he finally decides to hangs up his boots. The 53-year-old Undertaker came into the WWE as an undying zombie, a gimmick which probably wouldn’t have got over due to its risqué nature. But it got over big time as Undertaker became a must-see attraction for the company. Young fans were afraid of him while the adolescents found him cool.

A dying zombie who wrestles in a squared circle in front of millions? Crazy it may sound but it has been almost 30 years and The Undertaker is still one of the top superstars in the WWE. However, it may not be long before the legendary wrestler decides to call it a day. His appearances have been infrequent while his performance in the ring has certainly gone down in the last 6-7 years. But if Undertaker retires then who might be WWE’s next big superstar to replace his aura? Maybe WWE already has found one.

Since returning from injury, Bray Wyatt has captured the imagination of the Universe with his new ‘Fiend’ persona. Wyatt has always looked like a great candidate to replace Undertaker in the company but WWE always booked him as a wrestler who made big promises and failed to keep them.

However, Wyatt has turned a leaf in his career by becoming the ‘Fiend’. He made his wrestling debut at SummerSlam against Finn Balor and left the audience mesmerized. The presentation of his new gimmick has struck a chord with the WWE Universe. He has left every wrestler and Hall of Famer on the mat while getting the audience excited for his appearance. Just have a look at his entrance:-

Even though Bray has been frequent with his amazing Firefly Fun House segments but his appearance as ‘The Fiend’ comes as a surprise. So if WWE continues to build the credibility of Bray Wyatt and his new persona then they definitely have a big superstar at hand and someone who could legitimately replace The Undertaker.

They have struck all the right notes till now and we hope ‘The Fiend’ doesn’t turn out to be another failed experiment like a ‘Backwoods Cult Leader’ who lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31.

