WWE: Nine-time tag team champion Matt Hardy to visit India from December 4-7

Matt Hardy, who has won nine tag team titles in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), will be visiting Mumbai and Chennai from December 4-7 as part of a promotional tour.

Hardy was last seen on television when the 44-year-old competed in a tag match with Bray Wyatt against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on the August 13 edition of Raw.

While speculation was rife that Hardy can announce his retirement from wrestling, he recently responded to a tweet about the matter to say “his last WWE match hasn’t happened yet.”

Matt Hardy, along with his brother Jeff, formed one of the most beloved tag teams of the Attitude Era - The Hardy Boyz - and they have won the Tag Team titles six teams. Hardy also enjoyed a decent single run as he has won the US Championship, ECW Championship and also the Cruiserweight title.

In 2010, he was released from his WWE contract and that led to a superb run on the independent scene. He performed with promotions like Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and Ring of Honor (ROH) with his ‘Broken Hardy’ character earning him a huge following among the wrestling fans.

Both Matt and Jeff returned to WWE in 2017 and since then, he has won the WWE Raw tag team titles with Bray Wyatt and at Wrestlemania 34, he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy.

