WWE presents ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan with World Championship title - WATCH

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:03 IST

With Bollywood movie Dabangg 3 releasing this weekend, the WWE presented Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with a customized WWE World Championship to celebrate the release of his new film. Fitted with sideplates featuring Salman’s name emblazoned in gold, the title was exclusively revealed by Gaelyn Mendonca, host of WWE Now India, during the show.

“Did you know the WWE championship was first introduced in 1963? Don’t believe it, right. That’s true. The most prestigious title in WWE is 56-years-old. The first WWE superstar to wear it around his waist was Buddy Rogers. Some of the biggest superstars like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Triple H, The Rock and Brock Lesnar have also had their share of glory with the WWE Championship. Today it makes, me so proud to announce that a customised WWE Championship will be given to someone in India,” Gaelyn said in the video. She, then, announced that the title will be given to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Last month, Salman Khan in his ‘Chulbul Pandey’ character, had shot a promo with WWE encouraging fans to tune into RAW and SMACKDOWN programming. Naming some of WWE’s biggest superstars that included Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, the promo aired was released on Sony sports network and WWE’s social handles.

Salman Khan’s customised WWE title. ( WWE )

Meanwhlile, Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, has collected Rs 24.50 crores on day one, according trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also said that the collection would have been higher had there been no protests.

Tweeting about it, he said, “#Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS.” In an earlier tweet, he had written: “#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason...”