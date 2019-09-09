WWE Raw rumours: Stone Cold Steve Austin to be The Fiend’s new victim?

other-sports

Bray Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend, has become one of the hottest products of WWE at the moment, despite making just one fighting appearance, over a month ago at Summerslam pay-per-view. The Fiend completely demolished Finn Balor and has since then, made only one in-ring appearance, to launch an unprompted attack on Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawyer. Wyatt’s new character has been used judiciously by the company, only to make unprompted attacks on the WWE legends such as Kurt Angle and Lawyer. Now it seems, the company is planning to set up an in-ring sequence between The Fiend and another WWE Legend.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to arrive on this week’s Raw to conduct the contract signing proceedings between the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. And it seems The Fiend is set to interrupt the proceedings by clashing with the WWE legend himself.

In a cryptic tweet, Wyatt wrote: “A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you. - Sister Abigail”.

Now, those who follow WWE knows there is only ‘rattlesnake’ in the industry - the Stone Cold himself. Wyatt’s words appear like a warning and perhaps, the company is planning an attack on the former World Champion at the hands of ‘The Fiend’ on Raw this week.

Last week, Wyatt had issued a challenge for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. In an episode of Firefly Fun House, he said that he will face the winner of Rollins and Strowman at the next pay-per-view. Interrupting the contract signing between the two stars and then attacking Stone Cold would not only be an ideal way for the WWE to carry the storyline forward, it would also elevate the Fiend’s persona before his first title appearance.

