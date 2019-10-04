e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

WWE Smackdown’s Fox Debut: Everything you need to know about the show

WWE’s contract with the USA network was coming to an end few months back. The network kept WWE Raw, which is aired on Monday night, but not Smackdown. It is to be noted that Smackdown had moved to the USA network in 2016.

other-sports Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kofi Kingston will face Brock Lesnar.
Kofi Kingston will face Brock Lesnar.(WWE)
         

WWE Smackdown’s Fox debut is just a few hours away. To make the event a grand success, wrestler-turned-actor The Rock will be back in WWE after three years. The Undertaker, Sting, Trish Stratus, Lita, Ric Flair are other legends who will be back to WWE to grace the occasion.

This move will also see Smackdown move to Friday. Smackdown’s last episode on Tuesday was televised the previous week. For the next five years, Smackdown will have a new home. Before it moves to Fox, here is everything you need to know about it –

Why Smackdown is moving to Fox?

WWE’s contract with the USA network was coming to an end few months back. The network kept WWE Raw, which is aired on Monday night, but not Smackdown. It is to be noted that Smackdown had moved to the USA network in 2016.

Will superstars from Raw appear on Smackdown and vice-versa?

Since May this year, few superstars have appeared on both brands, starting from Roman Reigns. Vince McMahon had announced a wild card rule which allowed superstars to appear on both brands but it will end soon.

How?

WWE is all set to organise a draft on October 11 at Friday Night Smackdown and on October 14 at Monday Night Raw. This should end the wild card rule.

Who will be top stars on Smackdown?

Roman Reigns is expected to continue to be part of the Blue brand and should be the face of Friday Night Smackdown. Along with him, Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair are other superstars who will add to the star value on Smackdown.

Brock Lesnar…?

He did make his return to Smackdown a couple of weeks back and will also face Kofi Kingston for the title at Samckdown’s Fox debut but he is still a part-timer. He is expected to be on Smackdown for a while and also compete on Raw, depending on which champion needs a push.

What happens to Raw?

The Monday Night Raw will continue to be air on Monday as usual. Seth Rollins is presently the face of the red brand.

And pay-per-view events?

For a while, WWE did organise separate pay-per-view events for the two brands but that wasn’t for long. The superstars from both brands should continue to compete at a single event.

At what time will Friday Night Smackdown air in India?

The Friday Night Smackdown will air from 5:30 AM on Saturday in India. It will also continue to be a two-hour show.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:01 IST

