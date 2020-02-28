WWE Super ShowDown: Goldberg proves The Fiend is not the next Undertaker, he is just Bray Wyatt

other-sports

Goldberg’s emphatic victory over ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has come out as a surprise for the WWE Universe. Even though various reports were stating that Goldberg is taking the Universal title off Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown, the fans were really skeptical of the fact that Vince McMahon would actually pull the trigger on that. This comes despite The Fiend dominating the playing field for the past 9 months and making it seem impossible to beat him.

Seth Rollins tried and failed, Daniel Bryan tried and failed, Finn Balor tried and failed, The Miz tried and failed. But 53-year-old Goldberg tried and succeeded. That’s the magic of WWE, where you build a young superstar for a whole year and then make him lose to an ageing wrestler (well past his prime). All the effort that went into creating Fiend the character he is, has been lost to some degree.

The Fiend looked like a merciless, impregnable wrestler who could dominate the landscape much like Goldberg did in the 1990s. But it has been proved that there is only one Goldberg. No character or wrestler can dominate the professional wrestling world much like he did. Asuka tried and failed (as soon as she came to SmackDown), Wyatt tried and failed, Aleister Black is trying and we hope he doesn’t fail.

Look at the match between Goldberg and Wyatt. It lasted only a few minutes and ended with a ‘devastating’ half-hatched Jackhammer.

Wyatt has been the subject of these derailments in pushes in the past also. Wyatt Family was a major phenomenon when it debuted. It was fresh and had the attention of the fans. WWE Universe thought that they could be the revolutionary faction of present and the future. Wrestling community labeled Wyatt as the future world champion while WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross thought him to be a major, character babyface waiting to explode. One prophecy did come true as Wyatt won two world titles in 8 years. But one prophecy is still ‘waiting to explode’.

Wyatt lost to Undertaker and then he lost to John Cena. Wyatt made many promises and ultimately they were false ‘PREMONITIONS’. He lost and lost and lost until he had to reinvent himself.

Reinvent he did as he became The Fiend. But after his loss to Goldberg, could it be another Bray Wyatt run in the future? Debut with a bang, end with a whimper.

Now we are likely to see a short sprint of a spear fest between Goldberg and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 while Wyatt faces a familiar foe in Cena.

We imagined that The Fiend could be the next Undertaker. He could be the next great mystical superstar of WWE. But we forgot there is only one Undertaker. Even the ageing and well past his prime Undertaker defeated Goldberg at the same edition of the show last year. But The Fiend in his aplomb lasted just 3 minutes against Goldberg. Just 3 minutes. Ironically this GIF summarizes what happens to Wyatt:-

We learn from the past it is said. If we try to decipher the past then we know what to expect from the future. So the WWE Universe shouldn’t say they are surprised by Goldberg’s win because that is exactly what we have learned from the past.